Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 50,080 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,080 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $14,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $245,450.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,448.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,128 shares of company stock worth $2,396,043 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

Shares of PNW opened at $65.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.22. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $105.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $670.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

