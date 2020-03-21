Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 46,660 Shares of Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 23.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,660 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacira Biosciences were worth $10,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,797,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,419,000 after buying an additional 582,238 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,387,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,852,000 after buying an additional 235,735 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,327,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,519,000 after buying an additional 384,794 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 910,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,223,000 after buying an additional 118,291 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacira Biosciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,458,000 after buying an additional 11,274 shares during the period.

In other Pacira Biosciences news, CEO David M. Stack sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roy Winston acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $91,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PCRX opened at $31.43 on Friday. Pacira Biosciences Inc has a twelve month low of $27.90 and a twelve month high of $51.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.25, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Pacira Biosciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.35. Pacira Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2.62% and a positive return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $122.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira Biosciences Inc will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Pacira Biosciences in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pacira Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.13.

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

