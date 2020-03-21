Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 2,189 Shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc (NASDAQ:COKE) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $13,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COKE. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola Consolidated during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COKE opened at $192.57 on Friday. Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc has a 1 year low of $188.81 and a 1 year high of $413.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $242.94 and a 200-day moving average of $273.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.95.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.80). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages, primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, including carbonated beverages; and still beverages, such as energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

