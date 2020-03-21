Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 180,048 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 60.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,048 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $15,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 4,303.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 11.5% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 57.0% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,443,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,448,000 after acquiring an additional 198,708 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Equity Commonwealth in the third quarter valued at about $219,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EQC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

NYSE:EQC opened at $29.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.31. Equity Commonwealth has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 75.91, a current ratio of 75.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.39.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.84 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 385.36% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Equity Commonwealth’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

