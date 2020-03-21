Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. Acquires 1,594,144 Shares of GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 129.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,829,662 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,594,144 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.’s holdings in GoPro were worth $12,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 12,193 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,148,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $666,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of GoPro by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 293,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 70,379 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

GPRO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of GoPro in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of GoPro from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

In other news, Director James Lanzone bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,311.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

GoPro stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.83 million, a PE ratio of -22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. GoPro Inc has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.94 million. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The business’s revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that GoPro Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

