J. Keith Elliott Purchases 5,500 Shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) Stock

Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) VP J. Keith Elliott bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $21,670.00.

Shares of NBL opened at $4.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Noble Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas development company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Noble Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 25.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

NBL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Noble Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Noble Energy from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Noble Energy by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

