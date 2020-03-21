J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of J D Wetherspoon (OTCMKTS:JDWPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised J D Wetherspoon from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. HSBC cut J D Wetherspoon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

OTCMKTS:JDWPY opened at $39.17 on Tuesday. J D Wetherspoon has a 1 year low of $34.94 and a 1 year high of $92.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market cap of $731.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.01.

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Watford, the United Kingdom.

