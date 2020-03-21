Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) Insider Francois Pauly Purchases 25,000 Shares

Iwg Plc (LON:IWG) insider Francois Pauly bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.51) per share, for a total transaction of £28,750 ($37,819.00).

LON:IWG opened at GBX 160 ($2.10) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23. Iwg Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 216.30 ($2.85) and a twelve month high of GBX 470.40 ($6.19). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 365.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 401.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 784.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from IWG’s previous dividend of $2.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. IWG’s payout ratio is 0.14%.

IWG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on IWG from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 515 ($6.77) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Peel Hunt lowered their price target on IWG from GBX 480 ($6.31) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 459 ($6.04).

About IWG

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides office outsourcing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the United Kingdom. The company offers virtual office services; 24/7 workspace recovery solutions; mobile and digital self-service solutions; co-working solutions; fully managed offices; networking and knowledge-sharing meetings; and meeting spaces.

