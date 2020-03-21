ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ITVPY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of ITV PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ITV PLC/ADR in a report on Friday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ITV PLC/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS ITVPY opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average of $17.03. ITV PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $21.02.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

