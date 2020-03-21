iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PFF)

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 6,015 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 690% compared to the typical daily volume of 761 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,020,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.17. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $38.33.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

