Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Position Cut by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,084,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 18,855 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $14,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRWD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 284,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 54,536 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,424,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 123,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 27,749 shares in the last quarter.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:IRWD opened at $9.38 on Friday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $14.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $11.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.83.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. The company had revenue of $126.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Thomas A. Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $254,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark G. Currie sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total transaction of $113,766.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 558,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,144,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,888 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,366. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IRWD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.14.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial biotechnology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of human therapeutic products. The company markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and CONSTELLA name in the European Union; MD-7246, an oral, intestinal, non-opioid, pain-relieving agent for patients suffering from IBS with diarrhea; and IW 3718, a gastric retentive formulation of a bile acid sequestrant, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of GERD.

See Also: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.