Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK)

SVMK Inc (NASDAQ:SVMK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 3,895 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 340% compared to the typical daily volume of 885 call options.

In related news, Director Benjamin C. Spero sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total transaction of $804,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 76,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $1,531,353.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 556,443 shares of company stock worth $11,330,653 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SVMK in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in SVMK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SVMK by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SVMK by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVMK in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day moving average is $17.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. SVMK has a one year low of $9.35 and a one year high of $22.27.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $84.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.83 million. SVMK had a negative return on equity of 26.31% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine upgraded SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

