Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS)

HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 6,014 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 841% compared to the typical daily volume of 639 call options.

HDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub lowered HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on HD Supply from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HD Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. HD Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.64.

Get HD Supply alerts:

Shares of HDS stock opened at $26.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.09. HD Supply has a fifty-two week low of $21.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.04.

HD Supply (NASDAQ:HDS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. HD Supply had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 7.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HD Supply will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 164.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 483,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 300,600 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HD Supply in the fourth quarter worth $88,580,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 94,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 57,228 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 364.9% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of HD Supply by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

HD Supply Company Profile

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for HD Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HD Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.