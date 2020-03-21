Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ)

BJs Wholesale Club Holdings Inc (NYSE:BJ) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,871 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 250% compared to the typical daily volume of 820 call options.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 19,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $519,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 225,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,113,922.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Graham Luce sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total value of $36,912.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,764,455.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,581 shares of company stock worth $1,465,689 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.70% of the company’s stock.

Get BJs Wholesale Club alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in BJs Wholesale Club by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,589,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,213,000 after buying an additional 73,980 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,485,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,695,000 after purchasing an additional 750,220 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,710,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,721 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,422,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,824,000 after purchasing an additional 665,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BJs Wholesale Club by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,542,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,962 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BJs Wholesale Club from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded BJs Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

BJ stock opened at $24.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. BJs Wholesale Club has a fifty-two week low of $18.84 and a fifty-two week high of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.17.

BJs Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. BJs Wholesale Club had a negative return on equity of 172.28% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BJs Wholesale Club will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About BJs Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc operates as a warehouse club on the East Coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products. The company also sells electronics, computers, office supplies and equipment, home products, health and beauty aids, sporting goods, outdoor living, baby products, toys, and jewelry through Website.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BJs Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJs Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.