Investors Bancorp Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Investors Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:ISBC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 2,308 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,529% compared to the average daily volume of 41 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC opened at $7.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.61. Investors Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Investors Bancorp will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This is a boost from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. Investors Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 62.34%.

ISBC has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Investors Bancorp in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub raised Investors Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Compass Point raised Investors Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Investors Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,872,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,804,000 after buying an additional 388,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,559,643 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,413,000 after buying an additional 170,800 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,607,968 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,074,000 after buying an additional 802,733 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $30,566,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,378,916 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,345,000 after buying an additional 45,422 shares in the last quarter. 70.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and cash surrender value lending on life insurance contracts; and one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate.

