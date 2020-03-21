Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intesa Sanpaolo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Santander upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of ISNPY stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and a 200-day moving average of $14.84. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 1-year low of $8.49 and a 1-year high of $16.91.

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

