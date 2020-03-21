Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Internap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Internap presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.20.

INAP stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.95. Internap has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $5.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Internap by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,681,612 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,950,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Internap in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Internap by 320.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 87,123 shares during the period. 44.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Internap Company Profile

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

