Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

IART has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Integra Lifesciences presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.91.

NASDAQ:IART opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Integra Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $65.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.72.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,120,953 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $531,569,000 after buying an additional 65,402 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,066,660 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $353,565,000 after buying an additional 387,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,312,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $251,353,000 after buying an additional 1,086,385 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,195,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $69,666,000 after buying an additional 202,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Integra Lifesciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,278,000 after buying an additional 13,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

