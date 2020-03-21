Insider Selling: John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Director Sells 300 Shares of Stock

John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $20,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,414,743.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:JBT opened at $63.38 on Friday. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $56.54 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $545.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $682,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $885,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 286,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBT shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. John Bean Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

