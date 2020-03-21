Insider Selling: G4S plc (LON:GFS) Insider Sells £69,107.65 in Stock

G4S plc (LON:GFS) insider Ashley Almanza sold 71,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.28), for a total transaction of £69,107.65 ($90,907.20).

G4S stock opened at GBX 91.74 ($1.21) on Friday. G4S plc has a 52-week low of GBX 133.35 ($1.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 241.80 ($3.18). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 166.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 193.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 498.26.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.11 ($0.08) per share. This is a positive change from G4S’s previous dividend of $3.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.95%. G4S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of G4S to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 130 ($1.71) in a report on Friday, March 13th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 220 ($2.89).

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of security and related services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company offers integrated solutions, including analytics and intelligence, technology and software, consulting and risk management, monitoring and response, and manned and mobile security, as well as systems design, built, and integration services.

