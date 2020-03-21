Insider Selling: Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EVP Sells $7,513,073.10 in Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Comcast’s payout ratio is 26.84%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after buying an additional 2,234,334 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,016,868,000 after purchasing an additional 506,393 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,140,195,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

