Insider Selling: Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EVP Sells $7,513,073.10 in Stock

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EVP David N. Watson sold 202,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $7,513,073.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,101,359.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day moving average is $44.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $47.74.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,110,405 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,829,745,000 after buying an additional 2,234,334 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 134,005,521 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,026,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,604,388 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,091,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,006,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,221,494 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,016,868,000 after purchasing an additional 506,393 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,140,195,000. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. ValuEngine raised shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.
