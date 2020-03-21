Insider Selling: Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Sells 2,022 Shares of Stock

Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) CAO Scott Reasoner sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total value of $13,850.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,988 shares in the company, valued at $664,367.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Scott Reasoner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudera alerts:

On Friday, February 14th, Scott Reasoner sold 6,231 shares of Cloudera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total value of $68,167.14.

NYSE CLDR opened at $6.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cloudera Inc has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $12.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.08.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudera by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 942,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 66,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth about $18,322,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cloudera by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,458,000 after acquiring an additional 163,159 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudera during the 4th quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLDR shares. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Cloudera from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Cloudera in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Cloudera from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Nomura lifted their target price on Cloudera from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.35.

About Cloudera

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.