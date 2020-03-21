Insider Selling: BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Insider Sells $13,415.50 in Stock

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) insider James Vollins sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $13,415.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ BDSI opened at $3.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $326.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.05 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a one year low of $2.91 and a one year high of $7.21.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.10 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a negative net margin of 13.74% and a positive return on equity of 13.41%. Equities analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BDSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 1,133.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,747 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,436 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug delivery technologies.

