Insider Buying: Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU) Insider Acquires £1,943 in Stock

Vertu Motors Plc (LON:VTU) insider Chris Taylor acquired 9,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 20 ($0.26) per share, with a total value of £1,943 ($2,555.91).

VTU opened at GBX 18.30 ($0.24) on Friday. Vertu Motors Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 23.20 ($0.31) and a 1-year high of GBX 43.33 ($0.57). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 35.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.10. The stock has a market cap of $67.56 million and a PE ratio of 3.52.

Separately, Liberum Capital cut their price objective on Vertu Motors from GBX 52 ($0.68) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and used vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates a chain of franchised motor dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors brand names.

