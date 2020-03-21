Insider Buying: UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) CFO Acquires 1,000 Shares of Stock

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) CFO Anna T. Chew purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $15,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $9.91 on Friday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $16.64. The stock has a market cap of $401.33 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 102,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

