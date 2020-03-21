Insider Buying: SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director Acquires $2,266,672.87 in Stock

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Director S.A. Total acquired 456,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $2,266,672.87.

S.A. Total also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, S.A. Total acquired 676,600 shares of SunPower stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $6,231,486.00.

Shares of SPWR opened at $5.81 on Friday. SunPower Co. has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $978.37 million, a P/E ratio of 145.25 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SunPower Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPWR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered shares of SunPower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at $10,564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,107,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,638,000 after acquiring an additional 163,193 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 152,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 91,325 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 62,416 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of SunPower by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

