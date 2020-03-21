Insider Buying: Residential Secure Income PLC (LON:RESI) Insider Acquires 33,552 Shares of Stock

Residential Secure Income PLC (LON:RESI) insider Robert Blackburn Gray purchased 33,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, for a total transaction of £25,164 ($33,101.82).

Shares of LON:RESI opened at GBX 77 ($1.01) on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 93.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 93.42. The firm has a market cap of $131.69 million and a P/E ratio of 10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.56. Residential Secure Income PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 1.07 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 106.65 ($1.40).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Residential Secure Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.69%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Residential Secure Income in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock.

Residential Secure Income Company Profile

Residential Secure Income plc ("ReSI" or "the Company") is managed by ReSI Capital Management Limited (the "Fund Manager"), a wholly-owned and separately regulated subsidiary of TradeRisks Limited ("TradeRisks") – a financing adviser and debt arranger with a 17-year track record in the social housing sector.

