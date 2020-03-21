Insider Buying: Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Director Purchases $13,260.00 in Stock

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) Director Steven L. Soboroff purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $13,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,581 shares in the company, valued at $96,672.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MAC opened at $7.37 on Friday. Macerich Co has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average of $25.86.

Get Macerich alerts:

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.79). Macerich had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Macerich Co will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 27.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.75%.

MAC has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet raised Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Macerich in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 455.7% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 213,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 174,787 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Macerich in the third quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in Macerich by 214.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 54,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Macerich by 591.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Macerich by 130.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 636,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,094,000 after purchasing an additional 359,807 shares in the last quarter.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.