Insider Buying: Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) Insider Acquires 450,000 Shares of Stock

Greencore Group plc (LON:GNC) insider Patrick F. Coveney bought 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.38) per share, for a total transaction of £472,500 ($621,546.96).

GNC opened at GBX 133.95 ($1.76) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 212.90 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 234.96. Greencore Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 151.75 ($2.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 282.20 ($3.71). The stock has a market capitalization of $597.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNC shares. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 205 ($2.70) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Greencore Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 252.86 ($3.33).

Greencore Group plc manufactures and sells various convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company provides sandwiches, sushi, salads, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts. It also trades in Irish ingredients; and invests in properties.

