Insider Buying: Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Green Brick Partners Inc (NASDAQ:GRBK) Director Harry Brandler purchased 2,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.46 per share, for a total transaction of $12,920.00.

Harry Brandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 11th, Harry Brandler purchased 3,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.59 per share, for a total transaction of $25,770.00.

GRBK stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.15 million, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89. Green Brick Partners Inc has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $13.08.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $230.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Green Brick Partners Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRBK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Green Brick Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,803,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,701,000 after purchasing an additional 22,520 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 981,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 20,285 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 663,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after purchasing an additional 401,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 439,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 336,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,866,000 after acquiring an additional 17,317 shares in the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in Builder Operations and Land Development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

