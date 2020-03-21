Insider Buying: Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) Insider Acquires 75,000 Shares of Stock

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) insider Andrew Irvine bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £107,250 ($141,081.29).
Shares of FSV opened at GBX 159.60 ($2.10) on Friday. Fidelity Special Values PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 280.50 ($3.69). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 240.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 259.12. The stock has a market cap of $440.35 million and a PE ratio of -12.00.
