Insider Buying: Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) Insider Acquires 75,000 Shares of Stock

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) insider Andrew Irvine bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 143 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £107,250 ($141,081.29).

Shares of FSV opened at GBX 159.60 ($2.10) on Friday. Fidelity Special Values PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 280.50 ($3.69). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 240.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 259.12. The stock has a market cap of $440.35 million and a PE ratio of -12.00.

About Fidelity Special Values

Fidelity Special Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth predominantly through investment in the United Kingdom listed companies. The Company is engaged in the investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies.

