Insider Buying: EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Portfolio Manager Buys $5,417,068.75 in Stock

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Portfolio Manager Daniel M. Spinner bought 536,875 shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,417,068.75.

ECC stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.89. The firm has a market cap of $125.33 million, a P/E ratio of -89.27 and a beta of 0.64.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 38.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 179.10%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a report on Friday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECC. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 4th quarter valued at $3,068,000. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 160,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 60,342 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 266,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 34,969 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the 4th quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 144.6% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. 35.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

