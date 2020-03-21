Insider Buying: Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Director Purchases C$17,950.00 in Stock

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Boardwalk REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.95 per share, with a total value of C$17,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,775.

Arthur Lee Havener Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 13th, Arthur Lee Havener Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Boardwalk REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.88 per share, with a total value of C$53,760.00.

BEI.UN opened at C$19.59 on Friday. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$36.36 and a twelve month high of C$51.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BEI.UN shares. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$49.25 to C$52.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$53.00 to C$53.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.86.

About Boardwalk REIT

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

