Insider Buying: Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Director Purchases C$17,950.00 in Stock

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Director Arthur Lee Havener Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Boardwalk REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.95 per share, with a total value of C$17,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$80,775.
Arthur Lee Havener Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 13th, Arthur Lee Havener Jr. bought 2,000 shares of Boardwalk REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.88 per share, with a total value of C$53,760.00.
BEI.UN opened at C$19.59 on Friday. Boardwalk REIT has a twelve month low of C$36.36 and a twelve month high of C$51.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$44.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $910.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15.
About Boardwalk REIT
Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.
