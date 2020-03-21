Insider Buying: Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Director Buys $14,000.00 in Stock

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Director Romano Tio bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSEAMERICAN:BRG opened at $6.01 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.12.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.73). The company had revenue of $52.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 4,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 91,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 89,236 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 4.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 8.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 43,775 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 179.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 47,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

