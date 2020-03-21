Insider Buying: Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) insider Kevin Troup acquired 20,000 shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £22,400 ($29,465.93).

Shares of LON BGS opened at GBX 127 ($1.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 193.80 ($2.55). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 151.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54.

About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s objective is to pursue long term capital growth through investment principally in small Japanese companies. The Company invests principally in small Japanese company securities with either market capitalization or turnover less than approximately 150 billion Yens.

