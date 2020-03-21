Insider Buying: Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) Insider Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC (LON:BGS) insider Kevin Troup acquired 20,000 shares of Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.47) per share, with a total value of £22,400 ($29,465.93).
Shares of LON BGS opened at GBX 127 ($1.67) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.36, a current ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 193.80 ($2.55). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 151.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 172.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.54.
About Baillie Gifford Shin Nippon
