Insider Buying: Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) Insider Purchases 16,375 Shares of Stock

Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) insider Michael Leaf acquired 16,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £10,807.50 ($14,216.65).

Shares of LON ALU opened at GBX 78.50 ($1.03) on Friday. Alumasc Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 80 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 133.45 ($1.76). The company has a market capitalization of $28.16 million and a PE ratio of 11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 110.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 95.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 2.95 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALU. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target (up previously from GBX 122 ($1.60)) on shares of Alumasc Group in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt raised shares of Alumasc Group to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 140 ($1.84) in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

