Insider Buying: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Director Acquires $34,536,232.50 in Stock

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 418,621 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $34,536,232.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 16th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $80.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.61. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $141.86.
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura reduced their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,290,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,245,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Alexion Pharmaceuticals
Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.
Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)
Receive News & Ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.