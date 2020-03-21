Insider Buying: Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Director Acquires $34,536,232.50 in Stock

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 418,621 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.50 per share, with a total value of $34,536,232.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bros. Advisors Lp Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 16th, Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.76 per share, with a total value of $20,894,870.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXN opened at $80.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.61. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.67 and a 12-month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.29% and a net margin of 48.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Nomura reduced their price objective on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALXN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 93.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,290,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,245,000. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

