Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of ISSC stock opened at $2.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.09. Innovative Solutions & Support has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.07.

Innovative Solutions & Support (NASDAQ:ISSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Innovative Solutions & Support had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $4.51 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 108,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Solutions & Support in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. 25.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications.

