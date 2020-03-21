Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) Director Purchases $20,582.00 in Stock

Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) Director David B. Atkinson bought 20,582 shares of Innodata stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $20,582.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of INOD stock opened at $0.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1.23. Innodata Inc has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $1.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innodata stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Innodata Inc (NASDAQ:INOD) by 66.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Innodata worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 13.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Inc operates as a digital services and solution company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility PR Solutions (Agility). The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise to make unstructured information useable for various domains, including health, science, and law.

