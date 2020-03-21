Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IR. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cfra raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wolfe Research cut Ingersoll-Rand from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.81.

Shares of Ingersoll-Rand stock opened at $19.61 on Tuesday. Ingersoll-Rand has a one year low of $17.01 and a one year high of $38.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.83 and its 200 day moving average is $121.29. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $605.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.25 million. Analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at $15,726,324.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,124.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,745,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,056,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 266.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,662,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,968 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 892.0% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,252,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,867,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,339,015,000 after acquiring an additional 688,390 shares in the last quarter.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

