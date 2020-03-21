Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Infracap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFR) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFFR opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.98. Infracap REIT Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $11.35 and a 52 week high of $26.27.

