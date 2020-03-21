InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.30

InfraCap MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMZA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 305.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 20th. This is a boost from InfraCap MLP ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

NYSEARCA AMZA opened at $1.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19. InfraCap MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

Shares of InfraCap MLP ETF are scheduled to reverse split on Tuesday, March 31st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 30th.

Infrastructure Capital Advisors, LLC is an SEC-registered investment advisor that manages an actively managed ETF and a series of private investment partnerships. The firm was formed in 2012 and is based in New York City.

