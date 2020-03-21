Independent Research Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €141.00 Price Target

Independent Research set a €141.00 ($163.95) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

MTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €184.00 ($213.95) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Warburg Research set a €243.00 ($282.56) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nord/LB set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €190.00 ($220.93) price target on MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €213.50 ($248.26).

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

Shares of MTU Aero Engines stock opened at €131.50 ($152.91) on Wednesday. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €165.90 ($192.91) and a 52 week high of €289.30 ($336.40). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €229.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is €245.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion and a PE ratio of 16.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.