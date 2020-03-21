Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Cut to Sell at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Imperial Oil from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$31.47.

IMO stock opened at C$13.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.21 billion and a PE ratio of 4.52. Imperial Oil has a 1-year low of C$10.27 and a 1-year high of C$40.59.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.68 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 29.51%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 404 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

