iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of iMedia Brands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a buy rating and a $1.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMBI opened at $1.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. iMedia Brands has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iMedia Brands stock. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 133,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of iMedia Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period. 13.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About iMedia Brands

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a multiplatform interactive digital commerce company in the United States. The company markets, sells, and distributes products to consumers through television, online, mobile, and social media in various merchandise categories, such as jewelry and watches, which include silver, gold, and gemstones to simulated diamonds; home and consumer electronics comprising home décor, bed and bath textiles, cookware, kitchen electrics, tabletop accessories, and home furnishings; beauty products, such as skincare, cosmetics, hair care, and bath and body products; and fashion and accessories, including apparel, outerwear, intimates, handbags, accessories, and footwear.

