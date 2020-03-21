Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Trading Up 59.3% Following Insider Buying Activity

Imax Corp (NYSE:IMAX) shot up 59.3% on Thursday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $11.47, 3,869,983 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 253% from the average session volume of 1,096,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.20.

Specifically, VP Robert D. Lister sold 21,626 shares of Imax stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $306,656.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,209.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IMAX. Canaccord Genuity raised Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Imax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Imax from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.33.

The company has a market capitalization of $441.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Imax had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Imax Corp will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAX. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Imax in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Imax in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Imax in the third quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Imax Company Profile (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

