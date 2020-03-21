IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IGO (OTCMKTS:IGOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

IGO stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 million, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. IGO has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $2.79.

IGO Company Profile

KASCO LLC manufactures metallic blade products for meat, food, and wood-cutting industries worldwide. The company was founded in 1901 and is based in Saint Louis, Missouri. As of December 31, 2018, KASCO LLC operates as a subsidiary of iGo, Inc

