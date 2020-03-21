IAA (NYSE:IAA) Trading Up 8.3% Following Earnings Beat

IAA (NYSE:IAA)’s stock price was up 8.3% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $31.63 and last traded at $31.00, approximately 2,496,500 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 121% from the average daily volume of 1,127,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.11 million. IAA’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IAA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens dropped their target price on IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research raised IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IAA. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth about $161,000. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IAA by 12.6% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the third quarter worth about $4,896,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 445.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,277,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,306,000 after buying an additional 1,043,184 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of IAA by 444.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 70,600 shares during the period.

The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

