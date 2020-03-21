HyperCash Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last Week (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One HyperCash coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00016392 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Allcoin, ZB.COM and EXX. HyperCash has a total market cap of $44.41 million and $29.84 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002565 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00016356 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.53 or 0.02689125 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00191618 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00040643 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00035974 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000180 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,548,996 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . The official website for HyperCash is h.cash

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Coinnest, OKEx, Binance, Cryptopia, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, EXX, Bithumb, TOPBTC, Kucoin, Gate.io and Allcoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

