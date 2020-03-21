Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $14.00. The stock had previously closed at $15.50, but opened at $15.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Huntsman shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 3,318,172 shares changing hands.

HUN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.73.

In related news, CEO Peter R. Huntsman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.86 per share, for a total transaction of $79,300.00. Also, VP Robert Wade Rogers acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 394,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,743.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 44,625 shares of company stock worth $789,217. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 27.9% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,553,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,140,000 after purchasing an additional 339,153 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $299,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 162.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,200,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.94. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

